Managers are increasingly reliant on their squads in order to cope with the demands of modern football. But within those squads, each team have certain players which make them tick and win them games.

To discover how reliant each Premier League team is on their ‘star player’, Livefootballtickets.com have compiled a Premier League table of how much each team would be impacted if their ‘star player’ and consequently their goal contributions (goals and assists) were removed from the team this season.

Using this data, we have ranked how each team would be most affected by this change from the sides that would be hampered the most, to the sides that actually would ‘benefit’ from this change. (Note: ‘star players’ are ranked as each team’s top scorer this campaign)

1. Tottenham Hotspur Star player = Son Heung-Min, Goals = 10, Assists = 6, Difference in points when removed = -12, Difference in league position when removed = -6

2. Wolves Star player = Raul Jimenez, Goals = 5, Assists = 3, Difference in points when removed = -7, Difference in league position when removed = -2

3. Liverpool Star player = Mohamed Salah, Goals = 19, Assists = 10, Difference in points when removed = -7, Difference in league position when removed = 0

4. Leeds United Star player = Raphinha, Goals = 9, Assists = 2, Difference in points when removed = -5, Difference in league position when removed = -3