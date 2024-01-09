Newcastle United transfers: The January window is open and Newcastle have the chance to strengthen Eddie Howe's options.

The January transfer window is now open and Newcastle United have the chance to strengthen their squad once again.

Although Financial Fair Play constraints mean they will have to be clever in the market, the club will be keen to strengthen the options available to Eddie Howe as they look to push for European qualification after a disappointing couple of weeks on the field - although their win over fierce rivals Sunderland will soften the blow of that recent form.

Whilst money and thus transfers may be limited this window, there are still a clutch of players that have been linked with a move to St James' Park. So what could Howe's team look like once the January window has concluded?

Here, we take a look at what Howe’s first-team could look like if all the latest January transfer rumours are true:

1 . GK: David de Gea Nick Pope's injury means the Magpies may look to sign a goalkeeper this month. De Gea has been heavily-linked with a move to the north east on a short-term deal to cover for Pope's absence.

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier may have had his struggles in recent times, but he remains a very important part of Newcastle's team and a leader on the field.

3 . CB: Fabian Schar Schar has played a major role this season and will undoubtedly have a big role to play between now and the end of the campaign.