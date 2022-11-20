January could be a busy time at St James’s Park with the Magpies looking to capitalise on a stunning start to the season.

Newcastle entered the break for the Qatar World Cup sat in 3rd place with real aspirations of finishing the campaign in a European spot.

It has been a decade since the Magpies last featured in European competition but this season provides them with their best opportunity to return to that stage - but will they strengthen in January to help realise this dream.

Although caution over spending has been advised, the Magpies could look to use the transfer market to solidify their claim for a spot in Europe next season.

Here, we take a look at what a Newcastle United starting XI could look like if all the January transfer rumours are true.

What do you make of this team? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. GK: Nick Pope Pope has been absolutely superb for the Magpies this season and is among the very best goalkeepers in the division. Newcastle have the joint-best defensive record in the league and Pope is a huge reason for this. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier offers pretty much everything Eddie Howe wants in his team and has marshalled the defence superbly since his arrival to the club. His signing back in January was a statement of intent, one that Newcastle have built on ever since his arrival. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. CB: Fabian Schar Just over a year ago, it looked as if Schar’s career on Tyneside could be coming to an end. However, his remarkable transformation means he is now one of the first names on the team sheet, no matter which teammate is partnered alongside him. Photo: David Cannon Photo Sales

4. CB: Sven Botman Botman has looked so assured in the heart of the Magpies defence and has adapted quickly to the demands of Premier League football. He was not named in Louis Van Gaal’s World Cup squad so will be refreshed when domestic football returns. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales