How Eddie Howe's Newcastle United XI will look if January rumours involving Chelsea and Leicester City men are true - photo gallery
January could be a busy time at St James’s Park with the Magpies looking to capitalise on a stunning start to the season.
Newcastle entered the break for the Qatar World Cup sat in 3rd place with real aspirations of finishing the campaign in a European spot.
It has been a decade since the Magpies last featured in European competition but this season provides them with their best opportunity to return to that stage - but will they strengthen in January to help realise this dream.
Although caution over spending has been advised, the Magpies could look to use the transfer market to solidify their claim for a spot in Europe next season.
Here, we take a look at what a Newcastle United starting XI could look like if all the January transfer rumours are true.
