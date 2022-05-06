Since taking charge at Newcastle United, Howe has guided the team from relegation certainties to a side that have all-but secured their Premier League status with games to go.

Records have fallen along the way as the Magpies have enjoyed a wonderful start to 2022 - one that will hopefully continue the rest of the season and into next campaign.

Newcastle fans will no doubt believe Howe and his coaching staff have been worth every penny since their move to Tyneside and even this early into his tenure, it seems like a shrewd move to bring the former Bournemouth boss to St James’s Park.

But how much does Howe earn and where does he rank alongside his peers in the Premier League?

Here, we take a look at the wages of each Premier League manager, as reported by the Sun:

1. Pep Guardiola Record at Manchester City = W:257, D:38, L:52 - Reported salary = £19,000,000

2. Jurgen Klopp Record at Liverpool = W:234, D:77, L:62 - Reported salary = £16,000,000

3. Antonio Conte Record at Tottenham Hotspur = W:18, D:4, L:10 - Reported salary = £15,000,000

4. Brendan Rodgers Record at Leicester City = W:81, D:32, L:51 - Reported salary = £10,000,000