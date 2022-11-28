How former Newcastle United manager Chris Hughton ended up with key World Cup role

Chris Hughton – who left Nottingham Forest last year – is assisting head coach Otto Addo at the tournament.

Hughton had been linked with the head coach’s role while on holiday in the country where his father Willie was born, and the 63-year-old, a popular figure on Tyneside, was quickly offered the post of technical advisor following Addo’s appointment.

“I do feel a strong connection to the country,” the former Republic of Ireland international told the Daily Mail. “So, when they asked if I was prepared to help, using my experience and knowledge, the answer was always going to be yes.”

Ghana – who lost their first game against Portugal – take on South Korea this afternoon, and Hughton says Addo’s team have to be “confident” about their chances, despite the quality of their Group H opposition.

“We are where we are, the lowest-seeded team in a group of four — and it’s a tough group,” said Hughton, who took Newcastle back into the Premier League in the 2009/10 season.

“In my conversations with people, I encourage them not to get too carried away, but this is the World Cup. They (the federation) will be expecting us to do well. So will the country. It’s a cup competition, and we have to be confident.”

Chris Hughton is Ghana's technical advisor at the World Cup.

Ghana are winless in their last five World Cup games.

