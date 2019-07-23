How Joelinton reacted to being handed the Newcastle United number nine shirt
Steve Bruce has revealed how Joelinton reacted to be handed the number nine shirt at Newcastle United – as the club’s record signing prepares to don the famous jersey.
The Brazilian has penned a six-year deal at St James’s Park after completing a move from Hoffenheim, believed to be in the region of £35million.
And he has been handed the famous number nine shirt at St James’s Park – following in the footsteps of a number of club legends.
Yet while some would feel the pressure, Bruce has revealed that the 22-year-old is keen to embrace the expectation.
“He’s learned the history and wanted it, and that’s always a big shirt to fill,” said Bruce.
“But in his eyes, it was ‘bring it on – it’s what I’m here for’. He’s risen to that challenge, and I’m sure he will be a big, big favourite of the supporters.”