How Lee Charnley's salary at Newcastle compares with his Premier League counterparts

Lee Charnley is one the lowest-paid directors in football's top two divisions, according to new research.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has collated the wages of the highest-paid directors from Premier League, EFL and Scottish Premiership clubs.

The figures are based on the the 2016-17 accounts published by clubs.

Newcastle were in the Championship that season following their relegation from the Premier League, and managing director Charnley, the club's only director, was paid £150,000.

That puts him 44th on the list, which is topped by Tottenham Hotspur chief executive Daniel Levy, who was paid more than £6million.

United's next set of financial accounts will reveal whether he was given a pay rise following the club's promotion back to the Premier League.

Maguire – who lectures in football finance at the University of Liverpool and runs the priceoffootball.com website – posted his research on Twitter.

"Highest paid directors of EPL, EFL & SP clubs," he tweeted. "Top earner Daniel Levy at THFC, 8 earned over £1 million including 2 outside of EPL, many clubs don't pay a penny, although some might be creative in their accounting. Figures based on 2016-17 accounts unless more recently published."