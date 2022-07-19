The new Premier League season is just around the corner, but just how secure is each manager’s position at their respective clubs?

A good start to the 2022-23 campaign will be important. A poor start can set the tone for the rest of the campaign and see clubs dragged into a relegation battle.

That was the case for Newcastle United last season as they sat in the relegation zone until February having failed to win any of their opening 14 matches.

Fortunately, Eddie Howe came in as the club’s new head coach and was able to secure an 11th placed finish.

Now the transfer window has provided ample time for every Premier League manager to shape their squad with incomings and outgoings, some will be feeling confident about their position at the club while others will be fearing the sack should they get off to a poor start.

The 2021-22 campaign saw 13 managers leave their post during the season. Unfortunately, several of the 20 managers currently in charge of Premier League clubs will not last the upcoming season.

But who is most likely to depart first, and which managers are almost certain not to leave?

Here are the latest odds provided by Sky Bet...

1. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) - 50/1 The Liverpool boss has helped transform the club in recent seasons. The Reds won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last season while finishing runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League. Photo Sales

2. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) - 50/1 Guardiola has won the Premier League title in four of the last five seasons with Manchester City. It’s fair to say his job is secure. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

3. Erik ten Hag (Manchester United) - 25/1 The new Manchester United boss is expected to be given at least some time to try get things back on track at the club. Photo Sales

4. David Moyes (West Ham United) - 20/1 David Moyes’ position at West Ham is fairly secure having led the club to European qualification in each of the last two seasons. Photo Sales