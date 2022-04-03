Eddie Howe takes his side to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon - a ground where Newcastle have picked up a win and a draw in their only previous appearances.

But back-to-back away defeats for the Magpies before the international break ended Newcastle’s impressive recent record away from home.

And whilst St James’s Park has been transformed this season - it is their work whilst on the road that has transformed their fortunes in 2022.

But how long has it been since Newcastle United won a match at every Premier League ground?

Naturally, Magpies supporters have been waiting a fair while for victories at some of the top stadiums in the country.

Here, we rank how many days it has been since Newcastle last tasted victory at every Premier League stadium:

(note: this list includes all competitions, not just Premier League games)

1. St Mary's - 24 days Bruno Guimaraes' stunning finish gave Newcastle a very good win at Southampton last month. Chris Wood's opener was his first in Newcastle colours as Newcastle made it nine games unbeaten in the league.

2. Brentford Community Stadium - 36 days Their task was made easier because of Josh Dasilva's early red-card, however, they put in a very professional performance to defeat a Brentford side that they then leapfrogged in the table.

3. Elland Road - 71 days Jonjo Shelvey's free-kick was enough to wrap up victory in a very tense affair at the end of January. This result meant Newcastle entered the mid-season break on a high and kick-started their run of good form.

4. King Power Stadium - 331 days Newcastle's most complete performance of last season came away at Leicester where they went 4-0 ahead courtesy of goals from Joe Willock, Paul Dummett and a brace from Callum Wilson. A late fightback from the Foxes wasn't enough as Newcastle ran out 4-2 winners.