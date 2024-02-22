Newcastle United are locked in another European battle this season, although it's likely they will be chasing Europa League or Conference League qualification, with the top four likely out of sight. The Magpies haven't lived up to last season's standards this term, but they still have a good chance of playing European football of some kind next season.

Eddie Howe's men are currently in eighth and one point behind Brighton in seventh. As the race hots up, we have taken a look at the last 10 teams to finish seventh to see how many points Newcastle may need to secure European football. We have also calculated a 10-year average by taking the team who finished eighth and adding one point to their total.