How many points Newcastle United need to clinch Champions League qualification and what was required in the last 10 Premier League seasons - gallery

Newcastle United are closing in on a Premier League top-four spot but just what will it take to seal a Champions League place?

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 12:00 BST

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is remaining focused amid the Magpies’ bid for a Premier League top-four spot.

Howe’s side came from behind last weekend to beat Southampton 3-1 as they sit nine point ahead of Liverpool in fifth with both sides having played the same number of games.

Howe said after the victory: “We’ve got a very tough one to come next here [Arsenal], which will be a great occasion for us, and that’s the only focus that I’ll have on it.”

The Reds are the closest challengers for a place in next season’s Champions League but Newcastle and Man Utd are in pole position to seal third and fourth spot.

Newcastle can finish the season on a maximum of 80 points, but will just need a handful of wins to ensure a return to Champions League football, as 72 points will be enough to secure fourth or higher.

Here we look at what was required in the last 10 Premier League seasons to ensure a fourth-placed finish, and how close Newcastle are to those respective totals...

Final points - 71

1. 2022: Tottenham Hotspur

Final points - 71

Final points - 67

2. 2021: Chelsea

Final points - 67

Final points - 66

3. 2020: Chelsea & Man United

Final points - 66

Final points - 71

4. 2019: Tottenham Hotspur

Final points - 71

