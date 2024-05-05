Football Manager is famed for its huge databases and realism that allows football fans to become a manager of their favourite team. The Magpies have had agreed a series of contract extensions recently as they bid to keep hold of their star players ahead of a potentially busy summer transfer window.

Most recently, the Magpies have extended Emil Krafth’s stay on Tyneside with Fabian Schar also committing his future to the club. Joelinton, who made his long awaited return from injury this weekend against Burnley, has also signed a new ‘long-term’ deal with the club in what was a huge boost for the Magpies.