Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak & co - Newcastle United player wages - according to FM24: photos

How much does every Newcastle United player get paid - according to Football Manager 2024?

By Joe Buck
Published 5th May 2024, 13:00 BST

Football Manager is famed for its huge databases and realism that allows football fans to become a manager of their favourite team. The Magpies have had agreed a series of contract extensions recently as they bid to keep hold of their star players ahead of a potentially busy summer transfer window.

Most recently, the Magpies have extended Emil Krafth’s stay on Tyneside with Fabian Schar also committing his future to the club. Joelinton, who made his long awaited return from injury this weekend against Burnley, has also signed a new ‘long-term’ deal with the club in what was a huge boost for the Magpies.

Here, we take a look at Football Manager 2024’s estimated weekly wage for EVERY first-team Newcastle United player (please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life):

Wage according to FM24 = £6,000 p/w

1. Mark Gillespie

Wage according to FM24 = £6,000 p/w

Photo Sales
Wage according to FM24 = £12,000 p/w

2. Elliot Anderson

Wage according to FM24 = £12,000 p/w

Photo Sales
Wage according to FM24 = £30,000 p/w

3. Loris Karius

Wage according to FM24 = £30,000 p/w

Photo Sales
Wage according to FM24 = £30,000 p/w

4. Sean Longstaff

Wage according to FM24 = £30,000 p/w

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Fabian ScharEmil KrafthFootball ManagerBurnleyJoelinton