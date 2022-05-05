At the end of every season, Premier League teams are paid prize money based on where they finish the season.
This is labelled as a ‘merit payment’ to each club and increases the further up the table you finish - giving clubs an extra incentive to finish as high as possible, even when they may have little to play for on the field.
As the season draws to a close, Newcastle United find themselves in that position and whilst they are yet to mathematically secure their Premier League status, it looks likely that they will be playing top-flight football again next season.
The Magpies have three games of the season left to play and here, using last season’s Premier League payments figures, we take a look at how their final placing after these games could impact their end of season financial rewards:
1. Manchester City
Manchester City can only finish either 1st or 2nd this season. Based on last season’s Premier League payments, that would net them between £43,287,000 and £41,122,650 in merit payments.
Photo: PAUL ELLIS
2. Liverpool
Liverpool can only finish either 1st or 2nd this season. Based on last season’s Premier League payments, that would net them between £43,287,000 and £41,122,650 in merit payments.
Photo: Alex Livesey
3. Chelsea
Chelsea can finish between 3rd and 5th this season. Based on last season’s Premier League payments, that would net them between £34,629,600 and £38,958,300 in merit payments.
Photo: Catherine Ivill
4. Arsenal
Arsenal can finish between 3rd and 6th this season. Based on last season’s Premier League payments, that would net them between £32,465,250 and £38,958,300 in merit payments.
Photo: Mike Hewitt