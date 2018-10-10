How Neil Redfearn’s Newcastle role is already reaping rewards

Ben Dawson says Neil Redfearn’s already had a big impact at Newcastle United.

The former Leeds United manager is assisting Under-23 coach Dawson at the club on a short-term basis.

Redfearn was in the dugout alongside Dawson for Tuesday night’s 2-0 Checkatrade Trophy win over Notts County at Meadow Lane.

And Dawson, also helped by goalkeeping coach Steve Harper, is grateful for Redfearn’s input.

“It’s been great having him in as a sounding board, but also to be able to speak the lads on the training pitch and (at Meadow Lane) we were discussing things as the game went on,” said Dawson.

“It’s made a real difference in a short space of time that he’s been in.”

Dawson believes the experience his players gain in the Checkatrade Trophy will prove invaluable.

“It’s a change to what we’re used to, but, in fairness, the Fulham game (which Newcastle won 5-2) was a pretty tough game in a different way in that they moved the ball really quickly.

“It was a real test for us, and league opposition is a different test. We’ve had the kitchen sink thrown at us and managed to keep a clean sheet, and at the other end taken two of our chances.”