How Newcastle United can follow in Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea's footsteps at the Premier League Asia Trophy

The Magpies will take on Manchester City, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in China between July 17 and 20, and will be looking to follow in the footsteps of teams who have enjoyed success in the pre-season tournament before going on to have strong Premier League campaigns. We've taken a look at all of the winners of the Premier League Asia Trophy and how the tournament has benefitted them - scroll down and click through the pages to find out:

1. 2003: Chelsea The Blues won the first instalment of the Premier League Asia Trophy, before going on to enjoy one of their strongest league finishes as they clinched the runners-up spot behind unbeaten Arsenal. Getty Buy a Photo

2. 2005: Bolton Wanderers Sam Allardyce's side beat Thailand U23s to land the trophy in its second campaign, before sealing an 8th place finish in the Premier League the following campaign. Getty Buy a Photo

3. 2007: Portsmouth Pompey kicked-off a fine campaign by winning the Premier League Asia Trophy - later finishing 8th in the top flight and sealing the FA Cup after beating Cardiff City in the final. Getty Buy a Photo

4. 2009: Tottenham Hotspur Spurs were another side able to kick-on after sealing success in Asia, sealing qualification for the Champions League via a fourth place finish in the season following their triumph. Getty Buy a Photo

View more