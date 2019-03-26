How Newcastle United can follow in Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea's footsteps at the Premier League Asia Trophy
Newcastle United will be jetting off to participate in the Premier League Asia Trophy this summer - and will be hoping it benefits them as much as it has done previous participants.
The Magpies will take on Manchester City, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in China between July 17 and 20, and will be looking to follow in the footsteps of teams who have enjoyed success in the pre-season tournament before going on to have strong Premier League campaigns. We've taken a look at all of the winners of the Premier League Asia Trophy and how the tournament has benefitted them - scroll down and click through the pages to find out:
1. 2003: Chelsea
The Blues won the first instalment of the Premier League Asia Trophy, before going on to enjoy one of their strongest league finishes as they clinched the runners-up spot behind unbeaten Arsenal.