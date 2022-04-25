It looks set to be a busy summer in the North East.

Newcastle United’s transformation this season has been nothing short of remarkable.

After enduring a torried winless streak at the start of the campaign, the Magpies have turned themselves into one of the Premier League’s form sides in 2022, and currently sit in the top half of the table.

The hope now will be that the Toon Army’s new owners can help to build on that momentum by bankrolling a positive summer recruitment drive.

But with so many rumours doing the rounds on Tyneside, it can be hard to keep track of who Newcastle are actually in the running to sign.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at how the Magpies could line up next season if some of the latest and most prominent pieces of transfer speculation came to fruition.

Check out the starting XI below...

1. GK: Dean Henderson The Manchester United stopper is expected to leave this summer, and the Toon Army have been repeatedly linked.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier The full-back made a huge impact in January, and his return from injury is keenly awaited.

3. CB: Dan Burn Another winter addition who has made himself right at home at St. James' Park.

4. CB: Lloyd Kelly After being named in the Championship's Team of the Season, Kelly has been heavily touted for a reunion with former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.