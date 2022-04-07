The Toon Army are likely to be busy this summer.

If Newcastle United’s January transfer window was anything to go by, it could be a pretty hectic preseason on Tyneside.

Buoyed by the vast wealth of their new owners, the Magpies are widely expected to spend big this summer as they continue to rebuild their squad under Eddie Howe.

But with so many rumours doing the rounds, it can be hard to keep track of who the Toon Army have actually been linked with.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at how Newcastle could line up next season if some of the latest and most prominent pieces of transfer speculation came to fruition.

Check out the starting XI below...

1. Kepa Arrizabalaga Several goalkeepers have been linked with a move to Tyneside in recent weeks, but the Spaniard remains a persistent rumour, and is likely to be sent packing by Chelsea this summer. Photo Sales

2. Kieran Trippier Trippier made a huge impact after arriving in January, and will certainly feel like a new signing again once he returns from injury. Photo Sales

3. Dan Burn Another winter signing who has notably improved Howe’s side. It’s hard to see him losing his place this summer. Photo Sales

4. Moussa Niakhate The Mainz defender is also said to be attracting attention from West Ham and Everton, but could be available for a bargain fee, as per The Telegraph. Photo Sales