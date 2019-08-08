How Newcastle United could sign Thiago Maia or Francois Kamano after today's transfer deadline
Newcastle United are continuing to pursue deals as the transfer window draws to a close – but could be handed extra time in which to complete signings.
While the transfer window is set to shut at 5pm this evening, the Magpies could have an extra two hours in which to finalise transfers.
And a number of players – including midfielder Thiago Maia and winger Francois Kamano – have been linked with St James’s Park as Steve Bruce eyes additional recruits.
Yet with time running out, fans may be growing concerned that Newcastle won’t be able to seal any further incomings before the window slams shut at 5pm.
But, as per Premier League rules, the Tynesiders can be given until 7pm to complete the deal - providing that the club have submitted a 'Deal Sheet'.
These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The details required on this sheet are fairly basic and amount to the clubs and player involved and the fee being paid, if there is one.
Deal sheets cannot be requested until 3pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 5pm.
Once received and approved by the Premier League, clubs can then be granted permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 7pm deadline – meaning Newcastle could have extra time to seal signings.
However, a deal sheet won’t be required for St James’s Park-bound Andy Carroll, who is a free agent.