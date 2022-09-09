News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

How Newcastle United fans can apply for LNER train refunds following West Ham United postponement

Newcastle United fans who had booked train tickets for the club’s postponed fixture away to West Ham United can apply for “eVouchers”.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 9th September 2022, 2:08 pm

This weekend’s Premier League games have been postponed “as a mark of respect” after the Queen passed away yesterday, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. Newcastle sold out their away allocation for the London Stadium, and many fans have been left with non-refundable travel and accommodation arrangements.

Read More

Read More
Eddie Howe set to leave one Newcastle United player out of his 25-man Premier Le...

However, train operator LNER has a “book with confidence” policy, running to September 30, which allows travellers to change the date of cheaper Advance tickets fee-free – or request an eVoucher, valid for 12 months. These tickets are normally non-refundable.

A LNER train approaches arrives at Kings Cross in London.

Most Popular

LNER also confirmed on Twitter that full refunds for those affected by sporting postponements are “under review”.

The policy also states: “If you bought an Anytime, Off-Peak or Super Off-Peak, we can provide refunds on these tickets if for any reason you didn't, or are now unable to, travel. A £10 admin fee applies.”

LNERWest Ham UnitedQueenPremier League