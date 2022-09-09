This weekend’s Premier League games have been postponed “as a mark of respect” after the Queen passed away yesterday, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. Newcastle sold out their away allocation for the London Stadium, and many fans have been left with non-refundable travel and accommodation arrangements.

However, train operator LNER has a “book with confidence” policy, running to September 30, which allows travellers to change the date of cheaper Advance tickets fee-free – or request an eVoucher, valid for 12 months. These tickets are normally non-refundable.

A LNER train approaches arrives at Kings Cross in London.

LNER also confirmed on Twitter that full refunds for those affected by sporting postponements are “under review”.