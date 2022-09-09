How Newcastle United fans can apply for LNER train refunds following West Ham United postponement
Newcastle United fans who had booked train tickets for the club’s postponed fixture away to West Ham United can apply for “eVouchers”.
This weekend’s Premier League games have been postponed “as a mark of respect” after the Queen passed away yesterday, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. Newcastle sold out their away allocation for the London Stadium, and many fans have been left with non-refundable travel and accommodation arrangements.
However, train operator LNER has a “book with confidence” policy, running to September 30, which allows travellers to change the date of cheaper Advance tickets fee-free – or request an eVoucher, valid for 12 months. These tickets are normally non-refundable.
LNER also confirmed on Twitter that full refunds for those affected by sporting postponements are “under review”.
The policy also states: “If you bought an Anytime, Off-Peak or Super Off-Peak, we can provide refunds on these tickets if for any reason you didn't, or are now unable to, travel. A £10 admin fee applies.”