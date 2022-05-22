How Newcastle United have the destiny of Burnley and Leeds United in their hands ahead of tense Premier League final day

Eddie Howe’s side travel to face his former club Burnley knowing that whatever the result at Turf Moor is, it will have a huge bearing on the battle to avoid the drop.

Burnley currently sit in 17th place and thus will start the game out of the relegation zone.

The Clarets are level on points with Leeds United below them, but their far superior goal-difference means that a win for Mike Jackson’s side would see them playing Premier League football once again next season.

Eddie Howe's side still have a major role to plat in the Premier League relegation battle (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Any dropped points from Burnley would open the door for Leeds United who face a trip to Brentford.

Jesse Marsch’s side must better Burnley’s result or they will return to the Championship after just two seasons in the top-flight.

Leeds drew 2-2 with the Bees when they met in December whilst Burnley were defeated when they made the trip to St James’s Park the day before. A repeat of those results would see Leeds survive and send Burnley back to the Championship.

Neither Newcastle nor Brentford have much to play for on Sunday, however, as we have seen this week with their wins over Arsenal and Everton, both teams are far from being ‘on the beach’ and will pose tricky tests for their opponents.