Andy Carroll was a high-profile departure from Newcastle United in the summer (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The arrivals of Nick Pope, Sven Botman and the permanent addition of Matt Targett means Newcastle will have to sell players this window.

Isaac Hayden and Freddie Woodman have already departed the club, but more is needed if Newcastle want to avoid having a bloated squad.

Last summer saw 16 players leave the club either on-loan or on a permanent basis, so what can we learn from their departures and will the crop of players leaving the club this summer fare any better?

Atsu left Newcastle in the summer after spending just shy of five-years on Tyneside. He has featured just eight times for the Saudi-outfit however, totalling 404 minutes of action in total at time of writing.

With that in mind, here, we take a look at what happened to the 16 players that left Newcastle United last summer and how they fared since their respective departures.

Watts played a crucial part in Wigan's eventual League One triumph and his form even earned him a new two-year contract with United. Watts may leave the club again on-loan this summer following the addition of Sven Botman.

Saivet’s miserable time on Tyneside finally ended last summer with the midfielder playing just four games for Newcastle. A year on and Saivet has found himself a new club, Pau FC in the French second division.

After being released by Newcastle, Francillette trialled with a few league clubs, including Portsmouth, but was, in the end, picked up by Crawley Town last summer. The 22-year-old made 29 appearances for Crawley last year.

A regular at either wing-back or as part of a back-three, Cass impressed whilst at Port Vale, however, his season was cut short when he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in training last month. He then returned to Newcastle to rehabilitate his injury before rejoining Vale earlier in the summer, this time on a permanent basis.

The Peruvian joined League One strugglers Doncaster Rovers on-loan in the summer, however, despite Nobby Solano comparisons, he managed just one league goal before returning to the north east in January. He then moved back to his native Peru to join Universitario on-loan.

Longstaff endured a difficult time in Scotland whilst on-loan at Aberdeen and returned to Newcastle in January having featured just five times for the Dons. He then joined Mansfield Town on-loan and helped guide them to the League Two playoff final.

McEntee joined Greenock Morton on-loan last summer and became a fairly-regular part of their side. McEntee was released by the Magpies earlier this summer before joining Walsall.

Allan has had less success in Scotland than his teammate McEntee. Much like McEntee, Allan was also released this summer and has since joined Gateshead on a permanent basis.

An early-season ankle injury kept the Frenchman out of action for six weeks, however, he recovered well and became a regular member of the Alaves team, putting injury worries that plagued his spell on Tyneside aside. After a poor campaign, Alaves recovered towards the end of the season and survived in La Liga comfortably.

Turner moved to Colchester United last summer in a bid to get regular game time. However, the keeper only made nine league appearances and conceded 15 goals in that time. He returned to the north east early but was released in the summer. He has now joined Gillingham FC.

Despite being on the fringes of the first-team in 2019 during their pre-season tour to China, injury problems meant Newcastle United opted not to extend Owen Bailey’s contract last summer. He moved to Gateshead under former-Magpie Mike Williamson and was a key figure in their eventual Vanarama National North triumph.

When Scott joined Newcastle from Chelsea in 2019, hopes were high that he could excel at St James’s Park. However, that never materialised and Scott departed Tyneside in the summer to join FC Cincinnati. He was released from his contract in America in February.

After failing to nail down a starting-spot at St James’s Park, Muto was released by Newcastle last summer, before signing up with Vissel Kobe in Japan. Muto played 31 times, scoring 11 goals and assisting nine others in a great start to life back in Japan.

Despite being one of the brightest academy prospects, Sorensen struggled when he went out on-loan from Newcastle and was released in the summer. The striker headed back to his native Denmark and has averaged about a goal or an assist every other game in the Danish second-tier.