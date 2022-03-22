With the Premier League very much entering its final stages, things are hotting up at both ends of the table.
For Newcastle United, the threat of a relegation battle has eased somewhat in recent weeks, although successive defeats to Chelsea and Everton have left the Magpies still teetering on the edge of a proper survival dogfight.
The Toon Army now head into a short break, with international football taking centre stage for the next couple of weeks, and with that in mind, we’ve taken a look (via Transfermarkt) at how the top flight table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season - and the outcome is eyebrow-raising to say the least.
Here’s a look at how Newcastle and the rest of England’s top tier fare in the shock alternative table, ranked from 20th to first...