It’d be all change in the top flight if domestic scorers ruled the roost.

With the Premier League very much entering its final stages, things are hotting up at both ends of the table.

For Newcastle United, the threat of a relegation battle has eased somewhat in recent weeks, although successive defeats to Chelsea and Everton have left the Magpies still teetering on the edge of a proper survival dogfight.

The Toon Army now head into a short break, with international football taking centre stage for the next couple of weeks, and with that in mind, we’ve taken a look (via Transfermarkt) at how the top flight table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season - and the outcome is eyebrow-raising to say the least.

Here’s a look at how Newcastle and the rest of England’s top tier fare in the shock alternative table, ranked from 20th to first...

1. 20th - Norwich City Pts: 16. W: 0. D: 16. L: 13. GF: 0. Top scorer: N/A

2. 19th: Watford Pts: 17. W: 0. D: 17. L: 12. GF: 0. Top scorer: N/A

3. 18th: Wolves Pts: 26. W: 2. D: 20. L: 8. GF: 4. Top scorer: Conor Coady (3)

4. 17th: Brighton Pts: 28. W: 5. D: 13. L: 11. GF: 7. Top scorer: Danny Welbeck (3)