How Newcastle United, Tottenham, and Man United rank in the intriguing Premier League table with a twist

It’d be all change in the top flight if domestic scorers ruled the roost.

By Jason Jones
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 12:13 pm

With the Premier League very much entering its final stages, things are hotting up at both ends of the table.

For Newcastle United, the threat of a relegation battle has eased somewhat in recent weeks, although successive defeats to Chelsea and Everton have left the Magpies still teetering on the edge of a proper survival dogfight.

The Toon Army now head into a short break, with international football taking centre stage for the next couple of weeks, and with that in mind, we’ve taken a look (via Transfermarkt) at how the top flight table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season - and the outcome is eyebrow-raising to say the least.

Here’s a look at how Newcastle and the rest of England’s top tier fare in the shock alternative table, ranked from 20th to first...

1. 20th - Norwich City

Pts: 16. W: 0. D: 16. L: 13. GF: 0. Top scorer: N/A

2. 19th: Watford

Pts: 17. W: 0. D: 17. L: 12. GF: 0. Top scorer: N/A

3. 18th: Wolves

Pts: 26. W: 2. D: 20. L: 8. GF: 4. Top scorer: Conor Coady (3)

4. 17th: Brighton

Pts: 28. W: 5. D: 13. L: 11. GF: 7. Top scorer: Danny Welbeck (3)

