After a good end to the season, Magpies supporters will be very hopeful that a good summer window from the club could see Newcastle move up the table and start challenging the sides in and around the European spots.

After a fantastic January window, this summer could see yet more additions to the team to build on what has been a great 2022 on Tyneside.

As expected, a whole host of players from across Europe have been linked with a move to St James’s Park this summer and Newcastle could have a very different look about them when they kick-off their 2022/23 season.

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s starting line-up for next season could look like based on all the latest transfer rumours:

1. GK: Dean Henderson Newcastle have been linked with the Manchester United shot-stopper for a while now with this speculation ramping-up recently. Erik Ten Hag will likely implement wholesale changes at Old Trafford which could extend to his goalkeeping department.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier has made just two appearances since his return from injury and although he was signed in January and played an important role for the Magpies before his injury, the England international will feel like a new signing this summer.

3. CB: Fabian Schar Schar's sensational performances in 2022 mean he is one of the first names on the team sheet. Howe can rely on the Swiss centre-back and will help keep some continuity to a changing backline.

4. CB: Sven Botman Newcastle haven't given up their hopes of signing Botman. If he was willing to make the move in January, then there's no doubt the player would still be interested in a move to Newcastle - especially considering how strongly they ended the campaign.