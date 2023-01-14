13 players have left Newcastle United this season, either in the summer window or so far this month.

Newcastle United’s busy transfer window in the summer meant a fair few players had to leave the club in order to make room in Eddie Howe’s first-team squad.

Whilst the Magpies struggled to offload some players on a permanent basis, they did manage to secure loan deals for some of the fringe members of their squad.

Newcastle, under the new guidance of Dan Ashworth and loan manager Shola Ameobi, also managed to find clubs to take some of the younger members of the squad on-loan as they aim to develop their talents away from the club and gain exposure to first-team football.

Here, we take a look at how every player to leave Newcastle United this season, either on-loan or on a permanent basis, has fared in their new surroundings since departing Tyneside.

Dwight Gayle is one of 12 players to have left Newcastle United this season

Martin Dubravka Dubravka is back at Newcastle United after being recalled from a loan move to Manchester United. The Slovakian made just two Carabao Cup appearances for the Red Devil's and was named in goal for the FA Cup clash with Sheffield Wednesday upon his return to Newcastle United.

Dwight Gayle Gayle joined Stoke City on a free transfer with hopes his goal scoring ability in the Championship could help fire the Potters towards Premier League promotion. However, Gayle is yet to score for Alex Neil's side who currently languish near the wrong end of the table.

Kell Watts Watts' move to Peterborough was confirmed in summer, but an injury kept the 23-year-old out of action until October. Watts has made 11 appearances in all competitions for Posh who are eyeing a promotion push under new boss Darren Ferguson.