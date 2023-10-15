News you can trust since 1849
How have Newcastle United’s summer departures fared since leaving the club?

By Joe Buck
Published 15th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST

Newcastle United’s summer window was all about who they were able to bring to the club ahead of their return to the Champions League after two decades away.

However, in order to bring those signings in, some players would have to leave in order to fund these signings and to create room in a bloated squad.

In all, Newcastle saw 13 senior players depart the club either on free transfers, loan deals or for a fee.

Here, we take a look at how all 13 players who left Newcastle United during the summer transfer window have fared so far this season:

1. Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest)

Wood’s loan move to the City Ground was turned into a permanent one at the end of last season. He has made 16 appearances in total for Forest, with seven of those coming this campaign, however, he has found himself behind Taiwo Awoniyi in the pecking order and has made just one league start - scoring one goal.

2. Jamal Lewis (Watford)

Lewis has started all four of the Hornets’ last quartet of Championship games. However, they have not enjoyed a good time in the Championship this campaign and have won just two games all campaign.

3. Karl Darlow (Leeds United)

Darlow is yet to play a game in the Championship for Leeds United this season and has instead been limited to just two Carabao Cup appearances. He was involved in a mammoth penalty shootout against Salford City - one that their opponents won 10-9.

4. Matty Longstaff (free agent)

Longstaff suffered a knee-injury whilst on-loan at Colchester United last season - one that saw him return to Tyneside for rehab on the injury. He remains a free agent as he looks to build up his fitness.

