Newcastle United have a disastrous opening day record - one they will want to change against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

How Newcastle United’s disastrous opening day record compares with Leeds United, Aston Villa and co ahead of Nottingham Forest opener

Anticipation for the start of the new season is high - and Newcastle kick-off their campaign against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

By Joe Buck
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 4:17 pm

After a remarkable 2022 so far for Newcastle United, Eddie Howe’s side will be hoping to get the 2022/23 season off to the perfect start when they host newly-promoted Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

More than ever, the new season promises a new dawn at St James’s Park with supporters itching to be back in the stadium to watch their side try and fulfil some of the huge promise they have shown thus far.

Newcastle have only tasted defeat once at home in the league this calendar year and they will need to use this momentum to help their cause on Saturday - especially considering their disastrous record on opening day.

Here, using research courtesy of Sporting Index, we take a look at how United’s record on opening day in the Premier League compares to the rest of the division.

1. Brentford

Average points on Premier League opening day = 3.0

2. Nottingham Forest

Average points on Premier League opening day = 2.4

3. Manchester United

Average points on Premier League opening day = 2.17

4. Chelsea

Average points on Premier League opening day = 2.1

