Most sides are now into their final 10 league matches of the campaign as they battle for the title, European places or for survival.

For Newcastle United, it has been a fight to avoid the drop since the start of the season. Although they now sit nine points clear of the bottom three with nine games remaining, head coach Eddie Howe insists his side are still in a relegation battle.

And there is still plenty to play for with some tough fixtures to come over the final two months of the campaign.

We have looked at every side currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table and compared their final fixture run-in to the end of the season.

Who will avoid the drop from the top flight this season and who will go down to the Championship?

1. Norwich City - 17 points Norwich are in serious danger of being relegated yet again as they sit eight points from safety with nine games to play. Fixtures remaining: Leicester (A), Brighton (A), Burnley (H), Man Utd (A), Newcastle (H), Aston Villa (A), West Ham (H), Wolves (A), Spurs (H) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Burnley - 21 points Burnley are 19th on 21 points, four point from safety. But they do have some interesting final fixtures coming up against several of the teams in and around them in the table with 11 games left to play. Fixtures remaining: Aston Villa (A), Everton (H), Southampton (H), Man City (H), Norwich (A), West Ham (A), Wolves (H), Watford (A), Aston Villa (H), Spurs (A), Newcastle (H) Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3. Watford - 22 points Watford picked up an important win against Southampton to move up to 18th on 22 points. But Roy Hodgson's side face a tricky final nine games and are also yet to play relegation rivals Everton, Leeds, Brentford and Burnley. Fixtures remaining: Everton (H), Liverpool (A), Leeds (H), Brentford (H), Man City (A), Burnley (H), Palace (A), Leicester (H), Chelsea (A) Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

4. Everton - 25 points Everton's win at home to Newcastle has provided some much needed breathing room above the relegation zone. But a tough end to the season means they are not out of the woods by any means with 11 games left to play. Fixtures remaining: Leicester (H), Burnley (A), Watford (A), West Ham (A), Man Utd (H), Palace (H) , Liverpool (A), Chelsea (H), Leicester (A), Brentford (H), Arsenal (A) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales