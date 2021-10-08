How Newcastle United's mighty £280m post-takeover team could look - according to Football Manager

The Magpies saw their eagerly anticipated £300m takeover finally confirmed yesterday afternoon, which could see the club become a Premier League powerhouse and challenge the likes of Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea for silverware.

Understandably, supporters of the club have been dreaming of the world class stars who could arrive at St James' Park in the not too distant future, with a major squad overhaul potentially on the cards as the new owners look to flex their bulging financial muscle.

For a bit of fun, we cracked open the most recent edition of the highly-popular game Football Manager, and simulated the big-money takeover of the Magpies, before taking a look at how their side looks at the end of next summer's transfer window spending spree.

This is how Football Manager 2021 predicts a post-takeover Newcastle United will line up on the first day of next season.

1. GK: Freddie Woodman Gianluigi Donnarumma? Alisson? Jan Oblak? Nope, Woodman is the main man between the sticks. FM predicted his form to improve greatly over the course of the 2021/22 season, and is well worthy of his starting spot.

2. RB: Serge Aurier Sure, there's millions to blow, but you really can't turn down a free agent bargain. After reigniting his career with a solo-season stint in La Liga with Villarreal, the ex-Spurs man rocked up at St James' Park for nothing. His pay packet it hefty, mind you.

3. CB: Yerry Mina A tasty January swoop from Newcastle, the new £30m signing slots straight into the Magpies' back line. He's been handed the been handed the vice-captaincy, too.

4. CB: Jamal Lascelles The skipper keeps his starting spot, in an otherwise radically different back four. His natural fitness, strength and leadership stats are now among the best in the Premier League for his position.