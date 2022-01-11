After a quiet summer window with only Joe Willock joining the club, Newcastle have already added to their squad this month with the arrival of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

Newcastle supporters have not been used to the club completing transfers in January with Trippier’s arrival early in the window highlighting the intent from the new owners at St James’s Park to get transfer business complete.

This is a million miles away from the transfer policy put in place during Mike Ashley’s ownership of the club where signings were often made at the last minute, if they were even made at all.

Change of ownership looks like making a huge difference to Newcastle United’s efforts in the transfer market and here we have listed how Newcastle United’s net spend over the past five years compares with the rest of the Premier League:

1. Brentford Total net spend: -£50.41m Highest season net spend: £33.48m (2021/22) Lowest season net spend: -£49.23m (2020/21) Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

2. Norwich City Total net spend: -£42.31m Highest season net spend: £24.98m (2020/21) Lowest season net spend: -£28.93m (2018/19) Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

3. Watford Total net spend: £10.22m Highest season net spend: £49.19m (2017/18) Lowest season net spend: -£45.54m (2020/21) Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

4. Southampton Total net spend: £24.29m Highest season net spend: £32.54m (2018/19) Lowest season net spend: -£33.39m (2017/18) Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales