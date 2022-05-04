Their January business was largely flawless as they tried to reverse years of neglect at the club in just one window. £93million was spent and it was enough to secure their Premier League status for another season.

With the Premier League season coming to a conclusion very soon, attention may now begin to turn towards how the Magpies can strengthen this summer.

It should be a busy time this summer, but how much ‘catching up’ do Newcastle need to do in order to have a squad that is valued alongside some of their Premier League rivals? And who is regarded as their most valuable player?

To discover this, here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we rank how each Premier League’s squad is valued from highest to lowest to see how Eddie Howe’s squad compares with the rest of the division:

1. Manchester City Manchester City's squad is valued at £863.37million and their most valuable players are Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden (£81million).

2. Liverpool Liverpool's squad is valued at £810.45million and their most valuable player is Mo Salah (£90million).

3. Chelsea Chelsea's squad is valued at £766.80million and their most valuable player is Romelu Lukaku (£76.5million).

4. Manchester United Manchester United's squad is valued at £649.13million and their most valuable player is Bruno Fernandes (£81million).