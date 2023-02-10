This is how Newcastle United’s net spend on transfers over the past five seasons compares across European football.

After another transfer window where Premier League clubs outspent their European rivals, fresh data has revealed the huge spending by football clubs on transfers over the past five seasons.

Unsurprisingly, it’s the Premier League that lead the way with nine of the top ten all being from the division.

But where do Newcastle United rank? And how does their spending over the past five seasons, taking into account pre and post-takeover transfer windows, compare with the biggest clubs in the continent?

Here, using data from CIES Football Observatory, we take a look at the 25 clubs with the highest net spend since 2018/19 and rank them to find out the biggest spenders in that time.

(note: all figures have been converted from € to £)

1 . St James's Park This is how Newcastle United's net spend on transfers over the past five seasons compares across European football (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

2 . Manchester City According to CIES Football Observatory, Manchester City have a net transfer spend of -£113m since 2018/19.

3 . FC Zenit According to CIES Football Observatory, Zenit have a net transfer spend of -£114m since 2018/19.

4 . Crystal Palace According to CIES Football Observatory, Crystal Palace have a net transfer spend of -£118m since 2018/19.