How have Newcastle United fared in games against their relegation rivals this season? (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle fell to a very late defeat at Goodison Park on Thursday night, a result that has serious implications at the bottom of the table.

Everton started the night only above Watford on goal difference, however, Alex Iwobi’s late strike gave the Toffees breathing space as they now sit three points above the Hornets.

For Newcastle, it was a disappointing end to a game they had, for large parts, controlled and a result that brought them back down to earth following a fantastic start to 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Played: 12, Won: 2, Drawn: 3, Lost: 7, Goals For: 14, Goals Against: 23, Points: 9, PPG: 0.75

If the Magpies are to survive the drop this season, then they will have to beat the teams around them. But how successful have they been this season in doing just that?

Here, we rank the record of each bottom-half side against each other from worst to best:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

Played: 14, Won: 2, Drawn: 6, Lost: 6, Goals For: 16, Goals Against: 21, Points: 12, PPG: 0.86

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Played: 14, Won: 3, Drawn: 4, Lost: 7, Goals For: 14, Goals Against: 21, Points: 13, PPG: 0.93

Played: 14, Won: 4, Drawn: 4, Lost: 6, Goals For: 16, Goals Against: 19, Points: 16, PPG: 1.14

Played: 12, Won: 5, Drawn: 1, Lost: 6, Goals For: 20, Goals Against: 20, Points: 16, PPG: 1.33

Played: 13, Won: 3, Drawn: 9, Lost: 1, Goals For: 20, Goals Against: 13, Points: 18, PPG: 1.38

Played: 14, Won: 5, Drawn: 6, Lost: 3, Goals For: 16, Goals Against: 15, Points: 21, PPG: 1.50

Played: 14, Won: 5, Drawn: 7, Lost: 2, Goals For: 18, Goals Against: 16, Points: 22, PPG: 1.57

Played: 16, Won: 7, Drawn: 6, Lost: 3, Goals For: 19, Goals Against: 15, Points: 27, PPG: 1.69