Eddie Howe’s side are currently eight unbeaten in the Premier League and have moved from 20th in the table and without a win to 14th and seven points clear of the bottom three with 12 games remaining.
After failing to win any of their opening 14 games of the league season, Newcastle were one of the clear favourites to be relegated at 1/2 with Betfair. That was justified as no side has ever survived in the Premier League after having such a lengthy winless start to the campaign.
But United have gone some way to potentially bucking that trend as they’ve now won five of their last six matches and are one of the Premier League’s in form sides since the turn of the year.
But which three sides will go down?
1. Norwich City - 1/25
Norwich are facing yet another Premier League relegation as they currently sit five points from safety prior to Everton's match at Tottenham. They were the only side priced at shorter odds than Newcastle back in December at 1/4 but, unlike Newcastle, they have failed to lift themselves off the foot of the table.
2. Watford - 1/9
Watford are also heavily tipped for relegation having picked up just one win in their last 15 league matches. They sit 19th on 19 points and were previously priced at 5/6 to be relegated when they sat 17th in the table back in December. Their relegation odds have been slashed several times since then.
3. Burnley - 8/11
Burnley have endured a difficult season in the Premier League having won just one of their opening 21 league matches. But a recent resurgence including back to back wins over Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur have provided some hope. They were previously priced at 10/11 to be relegated with Betfair in December, so the odds have only shortened slightly.
4. Leeds United - 6/4
Leeds United are currently in the worst form in the division having picked up one point from their last seven games. They also have the worst defensive record this season and have sacked Marcelo Bielsa. Still, they sit 16th and two points above the bottom three, although Burnley do have a game in hand. Back in December Leeds were priced at 5/1 to get relegated but their poor run of form has seen them turn into a real contender for a bottom three finish.
