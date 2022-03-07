4. Leeds United - 6/4

Leeds United are currently in the worst form in the division having picked up one point from their last seven games. They also have the worst defensive record this season and have sacked Marcelo Bielsa. Still, they sit 16th and two points above the bottom three, although Burnley do have a game in hand. Back in December Leeds were priced at 5/1 to get relegated but their poor run of form has seen them turn into a real contender for a bottom three finish.

Photo: Michael Regan