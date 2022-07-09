Is this the Newcastle United team Eddie Howe could select to face Nottingham Forest? (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

In just four weeks time, Newcastle will begin their 2022/23 campaign with a home game against Steve Cooper’s newly-promoted side.

Forest, who were victorious in the playoff final over Huddersfield Town at the end of May, haven’t been in the Premier League since 1999 and will be wanting to start their return to the top-flight in the best possible manner.

Newcastle however, after their tremendous end to last season, will hope to continue the momentum they have gained at home to start the season on a high in-front of their own supporters.

It’s a close call between Pope and Dubravka for the starting spot but with a whole pre-season under his belt, will Pope get the nod on the opening day of the season?

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United side Eddie Howe could select to face Nottingham Forest on the opening day of the new Premier League season:

Fans were given just a glimpse of what Trippier is capable of in a Newcastle United shirt last season. With his injury worries put to one side, the England international will be like a new signing next season.

Schar’s impressive form at the end of last season makes him almost undroppable in Eddie Howe’s current side - but additions in defence mean he has to perform in-order to keep his starting spot.

Could Botman make his debut in-front of a presumably packed-out St James’s Park? Hopes are high for the Dutchman and fans will be eager to see him in action.

Targett has joined the club on a permanent basis and is surely a shoe-in to start against Nottingham Forest if he remains fit?

Paqueta has been linked with a move to Newcastle United throughout the summer and although a deal for the Brazilian will be hard to complete, his links with Bruno Guimaraes could help unlock a potential move.

Newcastle’s main man was a revelation since joining in January and supporters will be undoubtedly chomping at the bit to see the Brazilian in action once again.

Joelinton’s all-action midfield antics are a perfect fit for this current side and Newcastle’s Player of the Year last year can be relied upon by Howe in midfield.

It will take a lot to prise Diaby away from Bayer Leverkusen but it would be a huge statement of intent from the Magpies if they were to land the Frenchman. What better way to potentially start your Newcastle United career than at home on opening day of the season?

Whilst Wilson’s injury last term didn’t derail Newcastle’s season like many had predicted, the quality he showed when back to full fitness reminded everyone about the huge ability he possesses and why he is almost a guaranteed starter when fit.