How Newcastle United’s stunning form in 2022 compares to Leeds United, Everton and co ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

A fantastic end to the season last year steered Newcastle clear of relegation danger and secured the Magpies an 11th place finish.

Anticipation is rife for another Premier League to begin and this time, Newcastle face unfamiliar top-flight opposition.

Nottingham Forest are their opponents on Saturday with the two sides set to meet for the first time in over 23 years in the Premier League.

Steve Cooper’s side will prove to be a stern test for the Magpies on Saturday, but it’s a match that Newcastle should go into full of confidence considering their form since the turn of the year.

Here, we take a look at Newcastle United’s league form so far in 2022 and how that compares to the rest of their top-flight rivals.

Do any of these surprise you?

1. Everton League record in 2022: played: 21, won: 6, drawn: 2, lost: 13, points: 20, ppg: 0.95, change in league position: -1

2. Southampton League record in 2022: played: 19, won: 5, drawn: 4, lost: 10, points: 19, ppg: 1.00, change in league position: -2

3. Leeds United League record in 2022: played: 20, won: 6, drawn: 4, lost: 10, points: 22, ppg: 1.1, change in league position: -1

4. Aston Villa League record in 2022: played: 20, won: 6, drawn: 5, lost: 9, points: 23, ppg: 1.15, change in league position: -2