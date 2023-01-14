News you can trust since 1849
Sven Botman was one of four players to join Newcastle United in the summer transfer window (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

How Newcastle United’s stunning £118m summer net spend compares to Leeds United, Everton & Co - photo gallery

Newcastle United are expected to have a quieter transfer window this time around.

By Joe Buck
3 minutes ago

Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak all joined Newcastle during the summer window on Tyneside. That window followed a hectic January transfer window last year as Newcastle battled to stave off relegation.

Ultimately, a stunning end to the season followed and the Magpies survived with ease - something they have built on this season with Newcastle currently sitting pretty in third place in the Premier League table.

Their summer signings have played a huge role in the stunning start to the season as the Magpies look to challenge for a European spot this time around.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at how Newcastle United’s net spend on transfers this summer compares to their Premier League rivals.

Do these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

(note: values have been converted from € to £)

1. Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton made a reported profit of £60.48million on transfers this summer according to Transfermarkt.

Photo: Jan Kruger

2. Leicester City

Leicester City made a reported profit of £57.14million on transfers this summer according to Transfermarkt.

Photo: Naomi Baker

3. Manchester City

Manchester City made a reported profit of £18.1million on transfers this summer according to Transfermarkt.

Photo: Ryan Pierse

4. Leeds United

Leeds United made a reported profit of £7.68million on transfers this summer according to Transfermarkt.

Photo: George Wood

