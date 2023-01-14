Newcastle United are expected to have a quieter transfer window this time around.

Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak all joined Newcastle during the summer window on Tyneside. That window followed a hectic January transfer window last year as Newcastle battled to stave off relegation.

Ultimately, a stunning end to the season followed and the Magpies survived with ease - something they have built on this season with Newcastle currently sitting pretty in third place in the Premier League table.

Their summer signings have played a huge role in the stunning start to the season as the Magpies look to challenge for a European spot this time around.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at how Newcastle United’s net spend on transfers this summer compares to their Premier League rivals.

(note: values have been converted from € to £)

