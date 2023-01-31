Newcastle United have sprung into life in the January transfer window.

Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak all joined Newcastle during the summer window on Tyneside. That window followed a hectic January transfer window last year as Newcastle battled to stave off relegation.

Ultimately, a stunning end to the season followed and the Magpies survived with ease - something they have built on this season with Newcastle currently sitting pretty in third place in the Premier League table.

Their summer signings have played a huge role in the stunning start to the season as the Magpies look to challenge for a European spot this time around, leaving relegation worries far in the distance.

Here, we take a look at how Newcastle United’s net spend on transfers during the summer and the current January transfer window compares to their rivals.

Do these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton have made a reported £75.81million on transfers over the past two transfer windows, according to Transfermarkt. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

2 . Leicester City Leicester City have made a reported £44.34million on transfers over the past two transfer windows, according to Transfermarkt. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

3 . Everton Everton have made a reported £22.34million on transfers over the past two transfer windows, according to Transfermarkt. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4 . Manchester City Manchester City have made a reported £8.27million on transfers over the past two transfer windows, according to Transfermarkt. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales