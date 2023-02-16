Nick Pope has been one of Newcastle United’s standout performers this season - but how does he compare to his peers?

Pope has conceded just 13 league goals this season and has collected a league-wide high of 12 clean-sheets, three ahead of his nearest rivals David De Gea and Aaron Ramsdale.

But how does Pope’s in-game performances compare with other Premier League stoppers?

BetVictor has analysed how goalkeepers are performing between the sticks, each goalkeeper has been given a ‘shot stopping score’, which combines their save percentage and goals prevented rate.

Goals prevented is an advanced metric to evaluate keeper performance, it compares post-shot xG (expected goals conceded from shots faced), to how many goals a keeper has conceded, giving each player a positive or negative value for their goal prevention vs expected (PSxG-GA).

Here, we take a look at how Pope compares to the rest of the division to see who has been the best performing goalkeeper in the league this season.

1 . Gavin Bazunu Save percentage = 52.4%, goals prevented per 90 = -0.5, shot stopping score = 5.16

2 . Illan Meslier Save percentage = 65%, goals prevented per 90 = -0.26, shot stopping score = 6.66

3 . Danny Ward Save percentage = 63.3%, goals prevented per 90 = -0.19, shot stopping score = 6.69

4 . Ederson Save percentage = 63.6%, goals prevented per 90 = -0.18, shot stopping score = 6.74