Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

How Nick Pope’s stunning Newcastle United form compares with Leeds, Everton and Chelsea keepers: photo gallery

Nick Pope has been one of Newcastle United’s standout performers this season - but how does he compare to his peers?

By Joe Buck
3 minutes ago

Pope has conceded just 13 league goals this season and has collected a league-wide high of 12 clean-sheets, three ahead of his nearest rivals David De Gea and Aaron Ramsdale.

But how does Pope’s in-game performances compare with other Premier League stoppers?

BetVictor has analysed how goalkeepers are performing between the sticks, each goalkeeper has been given a ‘shot stopping score’, which combines their save percentage and goals prevented rate.

Goals prevented is an advanced metric to evaluate keeper performance, it compares post-shot xG (expected goals conceded from shots faced), to how many goals a keeper has conceded, giving each player a positive or negative value for their goal prevention vs expected (PSxG-GA).

Here, we take a look at how Pope compares to the rest of the division to see who has been the best performing goalkeeper in the league this season.

1. Gavin Bazunu

Save percentage = 52.4%, goals prevented per 90 = -0.5, shot stopping score = 5.16

Photo: Mike Hewitt

2. Illan Meslier

Save percentage = 65%, goals prevented per 90 = -0.26, shot stopping score = 6.66

Photo: Stu Forster

3. Danny Ward

Save percentage = 63.3%, goals prevented per 90 = -0.19, shot stopping score = 6.69

Photo: Michael Regan

4. Ederson

Save percentage = 63.6%, goals prevented per 90 = -0.18, shot stopping score = 6.74

Photo: Shaun Botterill

