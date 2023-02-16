How Nick Pope’s stunning Newcastle United form compares with Leeds, Everton and Chelsea keepers: photo gallery
Nick Pope has been one of Newcastle United’s standout performers this season - but how does he compare to his peers?
Pope has conceded just 13 league goals this season and has collected a league-wide high of 12 clean-sheets, three ahead of his nearest rivals David De Gea and Aaron Ramsdale.
But how does Pope’s in-game performances compare with other Premier League stoppers?
BetVictor has analysed how goalkeepers are performing between the sticks, each goalkeeper has been given a ‘shot stopping score’, which combines their save percentage and goals prevented rate.
Goals prevented is an advanced metric to evaluate keeper performance, it compares post-shot xG (expected goals conceded from shots faced), to how many goals a keeper has conceded, giving each player a positive or negative value for their goal prevention vs expected (PSxG-GA).
Here, we take a look at how Pope compares to the rest of the division to see who has been the best performing goalkeeper in the league this season.