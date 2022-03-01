Wins against your relegation rivals can often mean much more than the three-points on offer, it can often have a huge psychological impact and lasting effects for the remainder of the season.

Eddie Howe’s side demonstrated this at the weekend with victory over Brentford, a win that lifted them to 14th in the table and dragged the Bees closer to relegation danger.

Just a few weeks ago, many believed that it was a four-horse race to avoid relegation this season, however, there’s now seven teams all involved in the scrap for survival, with one or two other sides nervously looking over their shoulders at the sides below them.

Howe’s side made it seven games unbeaten on Saturday, but how have they fared against the teams around them?

Here, we take a look at how a table would look if only games between the teams in the bottom-half counted:

1. Leicester City The Foxes have struggled to balance European and domestic football this season and have been nervously looking over their shoulder for a while now, however, they boast the best record against fellow bottom-half sides this season. Played: 8, Won: 4, Drawn: 3, Lost: 1, Goals For: 18, Goals Against: 11, Points: 20, PPG: 1.88 Photo: GEOFF CADDICK Photo Sales

2. Aston Villa Steven Gerrard’s side have a good record against the teams around them and even though many predict they will survive with ease this season, some Villa supporters may be looking worryingly over their shoulders. Played: 12, Won: 6, Drawn: 4, Lost: 2, Goals For: 19, Goals Against: 13, Points: 20, PPG: 1.67 Photo: Charlie Crowhurst Photo Sales

3. Newcastle United Eddie Howe’s side have won five games this season with all of these victories coming against teams around them - something that may prove key in their battle against the drop. Played: 13, Won: 5, Drawn: 6, Lost: 2, Goals For: 16, Goals Against: 15, Points: 21, PPG: 1.62 Photo: Luke Walker Photo Sales

4. Leeds United Leeds became the first side in Premier League history to concede 20 goals in a calendar month and will hope that they can end their current slide towards danger. Played: 12, Won: 4, Drawn: 6, Lost: 2, Goals For: 17, Goals Against: 16, Points: 18, PPG: 1.5 Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales