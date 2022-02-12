Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn were all brought to Tyneside for a combined fee of around £92million last month.

And whilst Newcastle still sit precariously around the relegation zone, these signings have lifted spirits in the north east that Premier League survival can be secured this season.

It’s clear that Newcastle ended the window in a stronger position than they started it, but can a number value be placed on just how much stronger their squad is compared to a month ago?

Well here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we have a go at answering that question by taking a look at how each Premier League squad’s market value has changed since the January transfer window opened on January 1, 2022:

1. Norwich City: -11.9% January 1 Squad Value = £158.99million, Current Squad Value = £140.00million, Change in Squad Value = -11.9%, Most Valuable Player = Max Aarons (£19.8million) Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

2. Tottenham Hotspur: -9.7% January 1 Squad Value = £578.93million, Current Squad Value = £522.95million, Change in Squad Value = -9.7%, Most Valuable Player = Harry Kane (£90million) Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

3. Arsenal: -9.1% January 1 Squad Value = £505.8million, Current Squad Value = £459.9million, Change in Squad Value = -9.1%, Most Valuable Player = Bukayo Saka (£58.5million) Photo: Stuart MacFarlane Photo Sales

4. Manchester United: -9.1% January 1 Squad Value = £778.73million, Current Squad Value = £711.23million, Change in Squad Value = -9.1%, Most Valuable Player = Bruno Fernandes (£81million) Photo: Ash Donelon Photo Sales