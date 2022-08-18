Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Casemiro has been subject to a transfer approach by Manchester United in a deal that could be worth around £60million.

The 30-year-old has been a key player at the Santiago Bernabeu over the past decade having helped Real to five Champions League trophies.

If he were to leave to join Man United, it would leave a big hole to fill in Real Madrid’s squad.

Newcastle United player Bruno Guimaraes waves to the fans after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St. James Park on August 06, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

And Spanish outlet AS claim that Madrid see Guimaraes as the ideal option to replace Casemiro in their squad. The 24-year-old has impressed since arriving at Newcastle from Lyon for £40million including add-ons back in January.

While it’s hard to ignore the 14 time European champions, convincing Newcastle to sell Guimaraes this summer would be very difficult. The Brazilian is settled in the North East and the club view him as a pivotal player in their long-term project – he is also a fan favourite on Tyneside.

And AS have reported that Newcastle would demand ‘well above double’ the £40million paid for him earlier this year.

A transfer fee in excess of £80million would make Guimaraes, one of, if not the most expensive central midfielder of all time.