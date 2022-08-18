How £60m Manchester United transfer could impact Bruno Guimaraes future at Newcastle United
Real Madrid have listed Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes as their potential first choice replacement for Casemiro, according to reports in Spain.
Casemiro has been subject to a transfer approach by Manchester United in a deal that could be worth around £60million.
The 30-year-old has been a key player at the Santiago Bernabeu over the past decade having helped Real to five Champions League trophies.
If he were to leave to join Man United, it would leave a big hole to fill in Real Madrid’s squad.
And Spanish outlet AS claim that Madrid see Guimaraes as the ideal option to replace Casemiro in their squad. The 24-year-old has impressed since arriving at Newcastle from Lyon for £40million including add-ons back in January.
Read More
While it’s hard to ignore the 14 time European champions, convincing Newcastle to sell Guimaraes this summer would be very difficult. The Brazilian is settled in the North East and the club view him as a pivotal player in their long-term project – he is also a fan favourite on Tyneside.
And AS have reported that Newcastle would demand ‘well above double’ the £40million paid for him earlier this year.
A transfer fee in excess of £80million would make Guimaraes, one of, if not the most expensive central midfielder of all time.
Unless Madrid were to table such an offer, the Brazilian is highly unlikely to leave Newcastle anytime soon. Although being linked with a club like Real Madrid is undoubtedly flattering for the player, who is keen to play in the Champions League once again.