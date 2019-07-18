How the bookmakers think Steve Bruce will fare at Newcastle United - some harsh odds
Steve Bruce has taken his first training session as Newcastle United head coach – but how do the bookmakers think he'll fare this season?
By Jordan Cronin
Thursday, 18 July, 2019, 12:10
Bruce signed a three-year deal with the Magpies on Wednesday, leaving behind Championship side Sheffield Wednesday. The 58-year-old landed in China this morning to meet the Magpies squad for the first time and the bookies have been quick to dish odds on how Bruce will perform this season. Click through the pages to discover the ‘specials’ that they are offering: