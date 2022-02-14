It hasn’t been plain sailing for the former AFC Bournemouth boss on Tyneside so far but he has managed to steer the club outside of the relegation zone despite sitting five points from safety when he was appointed.
And after a busy transfer window and back to back Premier League wins, things are starting to look up for The Magpies in their battle for Premier League survival.
But how would the Premier League table look if the season started when Howe took charge at Newcastle back in November?
While Newcastle’s final league position is the only one that matters, it does make for interesting reading.
Here are the Premier League standings based on all matches to take place between Howe’s appointment on November 9, 2021 and February 14, 2022 following the most recent round of fixtures…