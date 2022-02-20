How to buy your own 'Joelinton Hawaiian shirt', why fans want them and where you can purchase one

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Joelinton of Newcastle United applauds fans after their sides draw in the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on February 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

During Newcastle’s 1-1 draw at West Ham United, a small group of supporters in the away end were spotted sporting bespoke Hawaiian shirts featuring dozens of images of Joelinton' s face.

How to purchase a Joelinton Hawaiian shirt?

The shirts are not available for retail purchase, yet. But anyone who wants to get their hands on one can design their own shirt by clicking this link and visiting myphotoboxer.co.uk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From there, you can upload any image you like and have it featured on a ‘Vice City’ Hawaiian shirt. If you want to make a Dan Burn Hawaiian shirt or a Paul Dummett one, you can.

In this case, a Joelinton headshot will be required. You simply need to save and upload an image when prompted to complete the design.

How much does a Joelinton Hawaiian shirt cost?

Myphotoboxer currently has a sale with 54% off all custom Hawaiian shirts though this is due to end on Monday, February 21. With sizes ranging from small to 5XL prices vary.

Why do people want a Joelinton Hawaiian shirt?

That’s a very good question. Newcastle fans are one of a kind in finding new and unique ways to show their support for their football club.

The sheer randomness of the shirt and cult status Joelinton has earned himself over the past couple of months make it an oddly endearing piece of Newcastle clothing.

Let’s hope it catches on as Newcastle continue to pick up points in the Premier League.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.