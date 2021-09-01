Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes are amongst the Premier League's most valuable players

How valuable is the current Newcastle United squad? Premier League clubs ranked by total squad value

The summer transfer window is closed for another year and the 20 Premier League clubs have their squads in place to take them through to January (barring any late free agents coming in).

By Martyn Simpson
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 11:12 am

Who has the most valuable combined team? Who is each club’s Most Valuable Player (MVP)? and which clubs are relying on the most non-English talents?

Here are the 20 Premier League clubs ranked by their squads value on September 1, 2021 from lowest to highest.

(All stats via Transfermarkt).

1. Watford

Total squad value: £120.42m MVP: Ismaila Sarr Average age: 27.8 Foreign players: 20

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales

2. Burnley

Total squad value: £130.77m MVP: James Trakowski Average age: 29.9 Foreign players: 10

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

3. Brentford

Total squad value: £151.07m MVP: Ivan Toney Average age: 24.1 Foreign players: 25

Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales

4. Norwich City

Total squad value: £170.60m MVP: Todd Cantwell Average age: 25.1 Foreign players: 21

Photo: Stephen Pond

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5