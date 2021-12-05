Newcastle United’s first win of the season has lifted spirits on Tyneside, as well as lifting the team off the bottom of the table.

After sharing the points with Norwich City in midweek, Eddie Howe’s side were made to work hard for their victory yesterday.

Callum Wilson’s goal sealed a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Burnley - and the bookies believe this was a significant moment in the battle to avoid the drop.

It’s clear that the bookies believe that there are four teams who should be very concerned about the potential of relegation come May - with a great likelihood that the three teams that will be playing Championship football next campaign will come from this group of four.

Here, using data provided by Oddschecker, we have listed the ten sides the bookies believe are most likely to be relegated in May:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Aston Villa - 12/1 Before Steven Gerrard’s appointment as manager, Villa were starting to look nervously over their shoulder as defeats piled up. However, wins against Crystal Palace and Brighton have alleviated some relegation fears. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

2. Crystal Palace - 10/1 Patrick Vieira’s side have consistently picked up points this campaign and although they may not finish in the upper-echelons of the table, the bookies believe they will comfortably survive relegation. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3. Southampton - 8/1 Despite a last-gasp Brighton equaliser yesterday, Saints should have enough to comfortably beat the drop in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s fourth season in charge at St Mary’s. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

4. Everton - 8/1 Injury problems have decimated Rafa Benitez’s squad. Despite a hugely impressive start to the campaign, Toffees supporters may now be looking down the table, rather than up it. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales