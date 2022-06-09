The 19-year-old – who scored 10 Ligue 1 goals for Stade de Reims last season – was forced off in France’s Under-20 fixture against Mexico today.

Ekitike is a summer target for Newcastle, and sports writer Fabrizio Romano has claimed that his agent was due on Tyneside this week after an “agreement” was reached with Reims, who will demand a fee of around £30million.

Romano tweeted: “His agent was expected in Newcastle on Monday after agreement reached with Reims, but he delayed. The deal could be even more delayed now after injury – Newcastle will also consider other options.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United tried and failed to sign Ekitike in January, and the club has returned for him. Howe wants competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood up front, as long-serving striker Dwight Gayle is set to leave the club this summer.