Former Newcastle United target Hugo Ekitike could be on the move once again this summer.

Newcastle first made a move to sign Ekitike from Stade de Reims back in January 2022 and again in June 2022 but were snubbed by the forward on both occasions. Reims even accepted a £25million bid from Newcastle only for the player to opt again a move in favour of joining Paris Saint-Germain.

But Ekitike’s move to PSG didn’t go according to plan as he was mostly limited to substitute appearances before being frozen out of the squad entirely after just one season.

In January 2023, he ended up joining Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on a loan deal, which later became permanent.

The 22-year-old scored 22 goals in 48 appearances for Frankfurt during the 2024-25 campaign, helping the side finish third and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

His impressive form in Germany has seen several top clubs across Europe take notice.

Hugo Ekitike linked with Premier League move

According to leading German outlet BILD, Premier League sides Chelsea and Liverpool have been in talks with Ekitike over a potential move and Frankfurt are aware of the situation.

Although Chelsea are set to complete the signing of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town this week for £30million, the report claims that a verbal agreement with Ekitike’s representatives over personal terms is ‘likely’.

But Frankfurt’s £80million asking price for the French forward could prove to be a stumbling block. Ekitike is also currently injured having withdrawn from the French Under-21s squad for the upcoming European Championships.

Hugo Ekitike statement released by French Football Federation

In a statement, the French Football Federation confirmed Ekitike has withdrawn from the Under-21s squad due to a back injury.

A statement read: "Hugo Ekitiké arrived at the pre-season camp with back pain, which he sustained during the final stages of the season with his club.

"Despite treatment by the medical staff, he will not be fit for the start of the tournament due to the evolution of his pain."

Hugo Ekitike explains Newcastle United snub

Speaking to the official UEFA website, the Ekitike said: "I had lots of clubs and Paris' offer arrived. That was that. The next logical step. Paris are the biggest club in France right now, winning everything. They had the best players in the world. How could I say no?

“I told my brother. I said, 'I want to go there straight away'. That's all I told him. Obviously, in terms of longevity, I'm not going to say that my time in Paris was the happiest moment of my life but today, when I look back, I say to myself that maybe it was necessary.

“I've got so many goals. I've got so many things ahead of me that I don't regret breaking my back sometimes. It's all part of my journey and I'm proud of it."

A bullet dodged for Newcastle United?

Ekitike’s floundering spell at PSG made it seem as though Newcastle had dodged a bullet by being rejected by the forward. Especially as later in the window, they ended up breaking their club transfer record to sign Alexander Isak for £63million.

The Swedish striker has since scored 54 goals in 86 Premier League appearances for The Magpies with only club legend Alan Shearer scoring more (148).

But Ekitike’s resurgence in Germany shows what Newcastle saw in the player to convince them to make two transfer bids for him three years ago.

Newcastle will be looking to bolster their attacking options this summer with Callum Wilson’s contract set to expire at the end of June as things stand. But convincing a quality striker to join the club to be an almost guaranteed back-up to Isak could prove easier said than done.

The Magpies are also looking to sign a right winger and a defender after selling Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly to Atlanta United and Juventus, respectively.