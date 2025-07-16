Newcastle United make ‘significant progress’ on Hugo Ekitike deal - reports

Newcastle United have made ‘significant progress’ on a deal to sign Hugo Ekitike - according to reports from Sky Sport Germany.

Ekitike has emerged as Newcastle United’s number one striker target this summer, with the club reportedly prepared to smash their current transfer record to sign the Frenchman. Newcastle United had a £70m offer for Ekitike rejected by Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this week, but remain undeterred in their pursuit of the 23-year-old.

Reports on Wednesday from Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg have claimed that the Magpies have made ‘significant progress’ on a deal for the striker and that a second offer could be submitted in the near future. Posting on X, Plettenberg wrote: ‘Newcastle have made significant progress in talks with Hugo #Ekitike. It’s advanced. Frankfurt are expecting a second offer from Newcastle. #NUFC’

The Magpies view Ekitike as someone who can play alongside Alexander Isak at St James’ Park, rather than as a direct replacement for the Swedish international. Isak has been heavily-linked with a move to Liverpool over the last 24 hours or so, although the Reds are yet to submit an offer for the Magpies man.

Reports on Tuesday revealed that Liverpool had made an approach for Isak, but that they value him at £120m. That fee is well below what Newcastle will demand for Isak this summer if they are to be tempted into selling.

The message from St James’ Park remains that Isak is not for sale at any price this summer.

Hugo Ekitike and Newcastle United - forever entwined in transfer rumours

This is, of course, far from the first time Ekitike has been linked with a move to St James’ Park. On two occasions in 2022, Ekitike was reportedly close to a move to Tyneside, but for a deal to be pulled.

In January 2022, Ekitike, then impressing for Stade Reims, was wanted by Newcastle United who had a bid accepted by the French outfit late in the window. However, Ekitike instead opted to remain in France to continue his development there, rather than risk a move to a Newcastle United side who were, at that point, facing a very real threat of relegation to the Championship having won just two league games all season to that point.

Once their survival had been assured, though, the Magpies again went in for the striker. However, interest from PSG scuppered any chance of a deal being complete as Ekitike moved to the French capital on an initial loan deal before a permanent move a year later.

In Paris, Ekitike was unable to dislodge a front three that included Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar and struggled for minutes at the Parc des Princes. However, he has been able to showcase his talents in Germany and enjoyed a very good season with Eintracht Frankfurt last campaign.

Ekitike registered 33 goal contributions in all competitions at club level last season, scoring 22 goals and assisting a further 11 for his teammates. He is yet to be capped at senior level by the French national team, however.