Here is a round-up of the latest Newcastle United news from around the web...

Newcastle United’s Hugo Ekitike deal 'back on track’

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Newcastle’s pursuit of Hugo Ekitike ‘back on track’ with an agreement in place with Reims. Despite ‘positive contact’ with the player’s agent, the club are still waiting for his representatives to finalise the deal.

Ekitike was forced off with a muscle injury in France Under-20s’ Tournoi Maurice Revello semi-final win over Mexico last week. Les Bleuets went on to win the tournament with a 2-1 win over Venezuela.

And Ekitike’s injury is not as bad as first feared as he was pictured celebrating with his teammates after the tournament win.

Journalist Nicolo Schira has also reported that a five-year deal for Ekitike is in the final stages with a transfer fee of €30million plus add-ons on the table.

Reims' forward Hugo Ekitike celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Stade de Reims and OGC Nice at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, northern France on May 21, 2022. (Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP via Getty Images)

Ex-NUFC and AC Milan forward on the verge of Blackburn Rovers job

Championship club Blackburn Rovers are set to appoint former Newcastle United forward Jon Dahl Tomasson as manager.

Sky Sports have reported that the 45-year-old will be appointed new manager at Ewood Park within the next 48 hours.

Should he take the job, Tomasson will replace ex-Middlesbrough boss Tony Mowbray after he left his post at the end of the 2021-22 season having managed the club since 2017.

Denmark’s joint all-time top goalscorer most recently managed Malmo FF in Sweden but left in December 2021.

During his playing career, Tomasson arrived at Newcastle from Dutch side Heerenveen as a youngster and scored four goals in 35 appearances during the 1997-98 campaign before returning to the Eredivisie with Feyenoord.

Despite struggling during his season on Tyneside, Tomasson was still able to forge a stellar career for himself at the very top level as he helped Feyenoord win the UEFA Cup in 2002 before lifting the Champions League with AC Milan the following season.

Following his retirement from playing, Tomasson moved into management with Dutch sides Excelsior and Roda JC Kerkrade before moving to Malmo in 2020.